American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Boosted by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 13.4% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Avenir Corp owned 0.13% of American Tower worth $173,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.94. The company had a trading volume of 37,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.46. The company has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.