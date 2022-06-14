American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 210.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

NYSE AMT traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $237.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.46. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

