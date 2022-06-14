Analysts Set Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Price Target at C$73.21

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQB. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$55.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.54. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$51.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.27.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 9.7955858 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.39%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

