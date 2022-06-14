Analyzing Hippo (HIPO) and Its Peers

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hippo to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Hippo alerts:

35.2% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Hippo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hippo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -246.66% -37.80% -18.72% Hippo Competitors -2.45% 1.98% 0.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hippo and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million -$371.40 million -0.15 Hippo Competitors $13.19 billion $2.84 billion 70.22

Hippo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Hippo has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo’s peers have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hippo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hippo Competitors 397 2390 2422 87 2.42

Hippo presently has a consensus price target of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 397.98%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 20.45%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Hippo peers beat Hippo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.