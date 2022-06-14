Analyzing Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) & Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Intelsat and Anghami’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.66 million ($5.23) 0.00 Anghami $35.50 million 2.26 -$17.79 million N/A N/A

Anghami has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelsat.

Volatility and Risk

Intelsat has a beta of -1.55, indicating that its stock price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Intelsat and Anghami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55% Anghami N/A N/A -22.92%

Summary

Anghami beats Intelsat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelsat (Get Rating)

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Anghami (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

