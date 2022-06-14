Analyzing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) & Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iSun and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 Analog Devices 0 4 17 0 2.81

iSun currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.02%. Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $199.30, suggesting a potential upside of 34.87%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.35% -10.00% -6.64% Analog Devices 16.84% 12.11% 8.59%

Volatility & Risk

iSun has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSun and Analog Devices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $45.31 million 1.07 -$6.24 million ($0.52) -6.62 Analog Devices $7.32 billion 10.50 $1.39 billion $3.53 41.86

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Analog Devices beats iSun on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

