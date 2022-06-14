Analyzing Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) & New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Rating) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Modern Cinema Group and New Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New Gold $745.50 million 1.12 $140.60 million $0.17 7.18

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Modern Cinema Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Modern Cinema Group and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A New Gold 15.36% 8.64% 3.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Modern Cinema Group and New Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

New Gold has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.89%. Given New Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Gold is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Risk & Volatility

Modern Cinema Group has a beta of -1.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Gold beats Modern Cinema Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modern Cinema Group (Get Rating)

Modern Cinema Group, Inc., a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation. The company was formerly known as Hemis Corporation and changed its name to Modern Cinema Group, Inc. in September 2015. Modern Cinema Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

