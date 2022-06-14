Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

FINS stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 56,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after buying an additional 634,947 shares during the period.

