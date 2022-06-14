Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of APY traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.34. 22,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,605. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of C$2.02 and a 52-week high of C$3.85. The company has a market cap of C$500.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63.
