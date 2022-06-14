Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of APY traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.34. 22,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,605. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of C$2.02 and a 52-week high of C$3.85. The company has a market cap of C$500.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

