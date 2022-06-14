AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) PT Lowered to GBX 59

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 59 ($0.72) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Friday. AO World has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.
About AO World
