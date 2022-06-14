AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) PT Lowered to GBX 59

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 59 ($0.72) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Friday. AO World has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

