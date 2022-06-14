ApeSwap Finance Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00440585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00060036 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011704 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.