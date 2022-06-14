API3 Trading Down 21.6% This Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. API3 has a market cap of $43.33 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00005337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,991.70 or 0.99964672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001875 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

