Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.89% of Applied Materials worth $1,248,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 425,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,038,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 40,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 250,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,323. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.65 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.66.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

