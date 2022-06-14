Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARDX. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.24.

ARDX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. 2,463,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,768. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.86.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $47,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,330.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,997 shares of company stock valued at $149,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 323,910 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

