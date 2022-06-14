ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Trading Down 5%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 21,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,612,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

ARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 128.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

