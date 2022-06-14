Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,728 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Under Armour by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Under Armour by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,074,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,051,000 after buying an additional 610,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 190,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,226. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

Under Armour Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.