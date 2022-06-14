Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,280,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.94.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

