Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the quarter. City Office REIT accounts for approximately 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $13,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 199,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,745.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 195,365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,980,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 5,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

CIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

