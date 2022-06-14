Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

DKL traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. 291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.44. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $58.55.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 158.89%. The firm had revenue of $206.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

