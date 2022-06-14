Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.80. 34,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

