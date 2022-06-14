Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,529 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 785,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 485,767 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 498,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,561 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. 5,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 3.07. Rattler Midstream LP has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $18.22.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $103.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

