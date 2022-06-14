Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after buying an additional 1,018,179 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,288,000 after acquiring an additional 733,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,406,000 after acquiring an additional 482,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,108,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,225,000 after purchasing an additional 621,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. 70,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $66.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

