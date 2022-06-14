Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Lifted to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aryzta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of ARZTF stock opened at 0.93 on Friday. Aryzta has a 12 month low of 0.90 and a 12 month high of 1.50.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

