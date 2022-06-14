Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $175.57

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $175.57 and last traded at $177.50, with a volume of 27239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.77.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.90) to GBX 4,136 ($50.20) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.89) to GBX 6,100 ($74.04) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.82) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ashtead Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,296.50.

The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

