AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in AT&T were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AT&T by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,804,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909,522 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

