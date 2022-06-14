Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 525.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,959 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.16 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.34.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

