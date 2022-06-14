Avenir Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for 4.5% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avenir Corp owned 0.16% of Copart worth $59,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after buying an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,906,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.20. 8,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average of $126.35. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.27 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.