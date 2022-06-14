Avenir Corp Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avenir Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after buying an additional 532,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after purchasing an additional 635,631 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 169,874 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 331,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,860,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.