Avenir Corp Makes New $453,000 Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,145. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.06 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,130.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,100. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

