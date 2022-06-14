Avenir Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Avenir Corp decreased its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. BOK Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Avenir Corp owned 0.19% of BOK Financial worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,205.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.21. 2,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.38 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

