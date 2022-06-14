Avenir Corp Takes $153,000 Position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,475,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NYSE LGV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 2,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.