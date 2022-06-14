B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ RILYM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. 12,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,581. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile (Get Rating)
