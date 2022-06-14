Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Update

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 119.9% from the May 15th total of 518,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 961,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth $34,980,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth $2,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth $1,395,000.

Get Babylon alerts:

Shares of BBLN stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. Babylon has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Babylon ( NYSE:BBLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $266.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Babylon will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.