BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BancFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get BancFirst alerts:

NASDAQ BANF opened at $90.12 on Friday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $4,413,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,136,927 shares in the company, valued at $431,810,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $583,428.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,089 shares of company stock worth $13,301,317 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,011,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.