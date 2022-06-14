BayCom Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

BayCom has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

BayCom stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. BayCom has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.73.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. BayCom had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BayCom will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their target price on BayCom to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 715.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BayCom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 132,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 47,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom in the first quarter valued at $516,000. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

