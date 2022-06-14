Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.57 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Beam has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $13.57 million and $3.59 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00086129 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 116,467,840 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.