Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00074009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00043698 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00204277 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

