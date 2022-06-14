BetterBetting (BETR) Reaches Market Cap of $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (BETR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded flat against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

