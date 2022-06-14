Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00440585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00060036 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

