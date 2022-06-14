Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion and $7.85 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,266.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00106895 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,590,671,571 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.