Binemon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $799,385.00 (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $845,542.93 and $799,385.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00388447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

