Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) 24-Hour Volume Tops $353.00

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $353.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000247 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

