Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Capitalization of $28.97 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $28.97 million and $419,328.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001051 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.