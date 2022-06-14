BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (BERI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BERI opened at GBX 137.74 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £178.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.60. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 151 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.