BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (BERI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON BERI opened at GBX 137.74 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £178.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.60. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 151 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
