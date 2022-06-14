BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Down 32.8% in May

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. 109,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,404. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

