BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) is Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,369 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust accounts for about 7.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $19,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 651,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,890. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

