Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Down 37.4% in May

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 234,049 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

