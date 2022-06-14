Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BGB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,804. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

