Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OWL opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

