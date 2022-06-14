BlueMar Capital Management LLC Buys 11,120 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth $9,244,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,956,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 305,613 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

AUS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,028. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

